Tamilaruvi Manian calls for CBI probe into Kallakurichi spurious liquor deaths

Updated - June 30, 2024 08:01 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 02:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Kamarajar Makkal Katchi (KMK) has called for the CBI to intervene in the Kallakurichi illicit arrack incident that claimed 65 lives. “Police investigation will not suffice,” said Tamilaruvi Manian, the party’s founder, at a meeting held in Coimbatore.

Mr. Manian also called for an investigation into the Kallakurichi District Collector, the Superintendent of Police, and several other officials, citing negligence on their part as a contributing factor to the tragedy.

Addressing the ongoing nationwide protests against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Mr. Manian demanded that the Central government put an end to the occurrence of leaked exam papers. He urged the implementation of stricter laws and harsher punishments to curb such practices.

The party also reiterated its support for the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in the upcoming Vikravandi bypolls, saying that “Dravidian parties will face significant losses and will be sent back home.”

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy / Coimbatore

