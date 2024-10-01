Tamilaga Vivasaya Sangam criticises WRD failure to curb illegal water tapping

The Tamilaga Vivasaya Sangam has criticised the Water Resources Department (WRD) for failing to prevent illegal water tapping from the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, claiming that tail-end farmers have yet to receive water due to ongoing violations.

The association, led by district committee president E.R. Kumarasamy, held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the challenges faced by farmers, passing three resolutions during the session.

One resolution highlighted that water released from the Bhavanisagar dam on 15 August, intended to irrigate 1.03 lakh acres across three districts, had not reached the tail-end farmers even after 45 days. It attributed the delay to illegal water tapping throughout the district. The resolution condemned the WRD for poor water management and called for stringent action against those responsible for drawing water illegally from the canal.

Another resolution expressed concerns about the turn system for planting paddy saplings, warning that it would disrupt cultivation. Farmers urged that the system be temporarily halted.

The third resolution focused on an obstruction at Varnapuram, where a stretch of the canal is blocked by a sewer constructed by the panchayat union. The resolution stated that if the encroachment is not removed, farmers would protest in front of the Anthiyur panchayat union office on 20 October.