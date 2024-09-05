ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil teacher of private school near Pollachi held for corporal punishment

Published - September 05, 2024 08:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Thursday arrested a Tamil teacher of a private school near Pollachi on charges of subjecting a 17-year-old student to corporal punishment.

The police said Suresh Kumar, 42, a resident of Postal Colony, was arrested based on the complaint lodged by a Class XII student at the Mahalingapuram police station.

According to the police, Kumar had been working as a Tamil teacher with Sri Lathangi Vidhya Mandir Matriculation School near Pollachi. During the Tamil class on Tuesday, the teacher asked students to write down a portion of classical poetic work Purananuru.

The police said the student reportedly misconstrued the instruction of the teacher and wrote down another poem. Annoyed by the student’s act, the teacher allegedly slapped and beat him up with hands and an exam writing board. The affected student sought outpatient treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, said the police.

The Mahalingapuram police registered a case against the teacher for offences under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 133 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation) and 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The teacher was produced before a court on Thursday and he was let off.

