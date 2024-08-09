GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Puthalvan scheme to benefit 6,270 students in Krishnagiri

Published - August 09, 2024 06:43 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
A student receiving financial assurance card under the Tamil Puthalvan scheme at the Government Engineering College at Bargur in Krishnagiri on August 09, 2024. Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani and District Collector K.M. Sarayu are in the picture.

A student receiving financial assurance card under the Tamil Puthalvan scheme at the Government Engineering College at Bargur in Krishnagiri on August 09, 2024. Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani and District Collector K.M. Sarayu are in the picture. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

The Tamil Nadu Government’s flagship scheme, Tamil Puthalvan, was launched at the Government Engineering College for Men at Bargur in Krishnagiri on August 09, 2024 (Friday).

The scheme to provide monthly financial education assistance to male students, who had passed out of government and government aided schools with a Tamil medium education and are pursuing college, was unveiled by District Collector K.M. Sarayu, with the Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani distributing financial assurance cards to students.

Tamil Puthalvan will initially cover 6,270 students studying in 54 colleges.

Speaking on the scheme, Minister Sakkarapani said the flagship scheme was aimed at enabling students from poor families to take to higher education and ensure attendance and learning in colleges.

Drawing a parallel with the Puthumai Penn scheme, Mr. Sakkarapani said through the scheme, the admission of girls in colleges had increased by 34%. In Krishnagiri, the higher education admissions of girls through the Puthumai Penn scheme is as follows: 1520 students availed of ₹25.19 crore in 2021-22; 1741 students availed of ₹31.95 crore in 2022-23; and 2,070 students availed of ₹50.63 crore in 2023-24.

