Tamil Puligal Katchi members removed

Coimbatore

25 February 2020 00:23 IST

Twenty-six members of the Tamil Puligal Katchi were removed on Monday for staging a demonstration in the city demanding the release of seven life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

The protest was staged near the District Collectorate on State Bank Road. Police said that the protesters were removed from the spot as the demonstration was staged without permission. The protesters raised slogans demanding the release of the seven convicts as per the recommendation made by the Tamil Nadu Cabinet to Governor Banwarilal Purohit in 2018. Kovai Marx, deputy propaganda secretary of Tamil Puligal Katchi, told mediapersons that the protests would intensify across the State if the convicts were not released.

