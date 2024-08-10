Tamil Pudhalvan scheme to benefit 4,715 students in Tiruppur district

A total of 4,715 students in Tiruppur district are eligible beneficiaries of the newly-launched Tamil Puthalvan scheme entailing higher educational assistance for males who had studied in government schools from Classes VI to XII.

Minister for Information and Publicity M. P. Saminathan and Adi Dravida Welfare Minister N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj handed over the bank account cards to the students, in the presence of District Collector T. Christuraj and other beneficiaries.

Having improved enrolment of girls in higher education through Pudhumai Penn scheme, the Government was looking forward for betterment of higher education for boys through the new scheme, Mr. Saminathan said.

These students are entitled to ₹1,000 per month for pursuing diploma and degree programmes without dropping out. The amount will be deposited in their bank accounts until they complete their studies.

The students will continue to be beneficiaries of other welfare schemes as well, Mr. Saminathan said.

Utility of the Pudhumai Penn Scheme was being availed by 10,422 female students in 68 higher educational institutions in Tiruppur district, the Minister said.

