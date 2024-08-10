ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Pudhalvan scheme to benefit 4,715 students in Tiruppur district

Published - August 10, 2024 06:45 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 4,715 students in Tiruppur district are eligible beneficiaries of the newly-launched Tamil Puthalvan scheme entailing higher educational assistance for males who had studied in government schools from Classes VI to XII.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Information and Publicity M. P. Saminathan and Adi Dravida Welfare Minister N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj handed over the bank account cards to the students, in the presence of District Collector T. Christuraj and other beneficiaries.

Having improved enrolment of girls in higher education through Pudhumai Penn scheme, the Government was looking forward for betterment of higher education for boys through the new scheme, Mr. Saminathan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

These students are entitled to ₹1,000 per month for pursuing diploma and degree programmes without dropping out. The amount will be deposited in their bank accounts until they complete their studies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The students will continue to be beneficiaries of other welfare schemes as well, Mr. Saminathan said.

Utility of the Pudhumai Penn Scheme was being availed by 10,422 female students in 68 higher educational institutions in Tiruppur district, the Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US