The Association of Self-Financing Arts, Science and Management Colleges of Tamil Nadu has donated ₹5.5 lakh for meeting the expenses of students who are scheduled to take part in the inaugural of the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme to be presided over by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on August 9. The cheque was handed over to Collector Kranti Kumar Pati by the president of the association Ajeet Kumar Lal Mohan, N. Yasodha Devi, A.M. Kaleel, and T. Sethupathi, the secretary of the association.