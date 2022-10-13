Tamil outfits to stage demonstration in Coimbatore today

Tamil outfits have planned to stage a demonstration in front of Red Cross Society building here on Friday urging the Prime Minister and the President not to accept the recommendations of the Parliamentary panel on official languages.

A resolution to this effect was passed at a meeting of the World Tamil Joint Movement, Tamil Sangamam and Tamil Kappu Kootiyakkam recently.

The Parliamentary panel on official languages has recommended that the medium of Instruction should mandatorily be Hindi in all technical and non-technical educational institutions including central universities. In all recruitment examinations, mandatory English language question papers should be discontinued. Requisite knowledge of Hindi should be ensured in all recruitment examinations and Hindi question paper should be included in the place of English.

The demonstration would urge the Prime Minister and the President not to accept these recommendations.