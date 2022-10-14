Tamil outfits oppose Hindi imposition, stage dharna in Coimbatore

Coimbatore Thamizh Sangamam, Thamizh Kappu Koottiyakkam and about 50 Tamil Associations of Coimbatore district staged a dharna in front of the South Taluk Office on Friday and raised slogans requesting the President of India and Prime Minister not to accept the recommendations of the Parliamentary Committee Report on official language.

The recommendations were: to make Hindi as medium of instruction in all technical and non-technical educational institutions, discontinuing English language question papers in all recruitment examinations, ensuring requisite knowledge of Hindi in all recruitment examinations, inclusion of question paper in Hindi in place of English, replacing English with Hindi in all levels.

C. Subramaniam, co-ordinator of Ulagathamizh Koottiyakkam, said there were 30 members in the parliamentary standing committee from various political parties such as BJP, Congress, Shivasena, J.D (U)(Nithish Kumar), AAP, Telugu Desam and Janata Dal. He urged all the political party leaders, whose members were part of the committee, to pressurise the President and Prime Minister not to implement these recommendations.