Tamil novels invited for award

Kasthuri Sreenivasan Trust, Coimbatore, has invited Tamil authors from across the country to send their books published in 2019 and 2020 for the biennial Tmt. Rangammal Prize.

A release said that the book adjudged to be the best Tamil Novel published in India will receive a prize money of ₹ 50,000. Out of this, the author will receive ₹ 40,000 and the publisher ₹ 10,000.

Those authors interested to register for the prize must send four copies of their books before February 28, 2021 to the Managing Trustee, Kasthuri Sreenivasan Trust, Culture Centre, Avinashi Road, Coimbatore Aerodrome Post, Coimbatore - 641014. The authors shall also send the requisition to receive rules of the competition, according to the release.

In 2019, ‘Gangapuram’ by A. Vennila won the Tmt. Rangammal Prize for the best Tamil novel. For further details, contact 0422-2574110 or kst.culturecentre@gmail.com and visit www.kasthurisreenivasanartgallery.com.