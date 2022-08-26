Tamil Nadu’s paddy production has reached a 20-year-old high of 1.22 lakh metric tonnes, says CM Stalin

“Be it in agriculture production or appointment of people of all castes as Archakas, the decisions were taken with a vision that led to the success,” the CM stated

Paddy production has reached a 20-year high of 1.22 lakh metric tonne in the current year while it was 1.04 lakh metric tonne last year, said the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin here on Friday. “It is an increase of 18 lakh metric tonne,” he added.

During a government function at Saralai in Perundurai, he said measures taken by the government led to the achievement. Kuruvai package for delta districts, early release of water from Mettur for delta irrigation, desilting of canals to ensure water reaches tail-end areas and presentation of a separate budget for agriculture, “which was the first of its kind in the country,” led to the achievement.

Growth of a few industrialists is not development, but overall growth of all businesses, entrepreneurs and all districts and the society is development, said Mr. Stalin.

Growth of all departments, all districts, all sections of people and the society at large is the Dravidian Model of governance that is taking place in the State. “Former Chief Ministers C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi envisioned such growth and the DMK government is implementing such projects now”, he said.

The State government’s move to appoint people of all castes as Archaka (priest) that will ensure social justice was upheld by the Madras High Court (in non-Agamic temples). “If Thanthai E.V. Ramasamy and M. Karunanidhi were alive today, they would be much happier,” he said and added that “it is the victory for our principle.”

“Be it in agriculture production or appointment of people of all castes as Archakas, the decisions were taken with a vision that led to the success,” he said. The Dravidian Model of governance is a guiding force for the country and many States are following schemes that were implemented by the State government, according to him.

The Chief Minister said he inspected the Athikadavu-Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme and asked officials to expedite the works. “The scheme will be completed in a few months and I would inaugurate it,” he added.

He distributed welfare assistance to 63,858 beneficiaries to the tune of ₹167.50 crore, inaugurated 135 completed projects at ₹261.57 crore and also laid foundation stone for 1,761 new projects at ₹183.70 crore.

Ministers for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Swaminathan, Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, MLAs E. Evera Thirumahan, A.G. Venkatachalam and E.R. Eswaran, MPs Anthiyur P. Selvaraj and M. Ganeshamurthi, Collector H. Krishnanunni, Mayor S. Nagarathinamwere present.