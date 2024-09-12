Tamil Nadu yet to notify Vishwakarma Scheme, says Nirmala Sitharaman

The Tamil Nadu government has not notified the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, which was launched by the Central government last year, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

Addressing MSME owners and industry heads in Coimbatore at a meeting organised by a host of industrial associations, she said the scheme, aimed at developing the skills of traditional artisans and craftspeople, had received over two crore applications nationwide and benefited about 13.5 lakh people. The Tamil Nadu and West Bengal governments were yet to notify the scheme, she said.

Listing the beneficiaries in Tamil Nadu and Coimbatore of the Mudra scheme, Udyam Registration, the Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries, and the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme, the Finance Minister said she was repeating the benefits received by Tamil Nadu from all these schemes as there were claims that the State did not get benefits and the Central government was not giving the State its due.

In-person meetings

Officials of the MSME Ministry, the Ministry of Textiles, the Council for Leather Exports and the Department of Financial Services and top officials of two banks, besides those of GST, Customs, and Income Tax, held in-person meetings with representatives of industrial associations on Tuesday and Wednesday to understand their demands. All the demands would be studied and efforts would be made to address them, she said.

The Finance Minister said the Central government had removed 1,500 laws and 40,000 mandatory requirements to facilitate ease of doing business. The Small Industries Development Bank of India had a presence in 63 MSME clusters and planned to open branches in 70 more clusters in three years, and the bank would lend directly to the MSMEs through these branches.

Ms. Sitharaman said she was visiting the MSME centres across the country to explain the announcements made in the Union Budget for the sector. The Budget had proposed seven major initiatives to provide financial support and credit to the MSMEs and three schemes for skill development. She urged the MSMEs to make use of these measures.

