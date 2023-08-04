ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam protest in Krishnagiri demanding tribunal on sharing of Thenpennai river water

August 04, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Vivasayigal Sangam staging a demonstration in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

  Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam staged protest demonstration here on Friday demanding setting up of a tribunal under the Supreme Court on water-sharing of Thenpennai river.

The protesters demanded that a tribunal be set up regarding Thepennai river to prevent Karnataka from tapping into the river water. The farmers’ association slammed Karnataka’s move to build a checkdam across Thenpennai and tap into the water to fill up its lakes..

Calling for protecting the interests of coconut growers, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam also demanded a support price for coconut and copra. The protesters called for a support price of ₹60/kg of coconut and ₹160/kg of copra.

The association also called for completion of Ennekolputhur irrigation project. The scheme that was announced in the run-up to the Assembly elections is yet to be completed, they said.

The protesters also demanded that the government issue compensation for farmers for the acquisition of lands from for the Balekuli irrigation project and alleged delays in the disbursement of compensation.

The protest saw the participation of Thally MLA T. Ramachandran.

