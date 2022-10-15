Tamil Nadu Transport Department to operate 750 buses for Deepavali from Tiruppur

“A total of 350 buses would be operated by the TNSTC Coimbatore and 400 buses would be operated by Kumbakonam and Madurai transport corporations,” an official said.

The Hindu Bureau TIRUPPUR
October 15, 2022 14:42 IST

The Tiruppur District Administration has arranged transport facilities for workers to go home for Deepavali.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) said in a press release that from October 18, buses to Palani, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni and southern districts would start from the bus stand at Kovilvazhi. Buses bound towards Chennai, Karur, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Erode, Ooty, Salem and Thiruvannamalai would start from Tiruppur new bus stand.

Buses that travel within the district such as Avinashi, Uthukuli, Kangayam, Palladam and shuttle service buses within the city every 10 minutes would be operated from the old bus stand. Buses towards Pollachi and Udumalpet would be operated from the bus stand near Collector Office.

Deputy Manager (Commercial) of TNSTC Tiruppur Division said, “a total of 350 buses would be operated by the TNSTC Coimbatore and 400 buses would be operated by Kumbakonam and Madurai transport corporations.”

The District Administration also made special arrangements and temporary parking facilities within the city to avoid traffic congestion. Collector S. Vineeth had directed the officials to put in place watch towers and public addressing systems to keep a vigil in busy areas.

