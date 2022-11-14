  1. EPaper
Tamil Nadu Toddy Movement raises concern over increase in palm oil import

November 14, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Toddy Movement has said that increase in import of palm oil has led to drop in price of coconuts in the domestic market.

In a release, its coordinator C. Nallasamy said farmers were not getting good prices for their coconuts. “Many say that the increase in cultivable area of coconuts has led to drop in prices, which is not true,” he said and blamed the government for the increase in import of edible oils.

He said coconut oil, groundnut oil, gingelly oil and mustard oil that were available in the country neither got any subsidy nor sold in ration shops. “This is not only against the welfare of the farmers, but is also the outcome of colonial rule,” he added.

