Tamil Nadu to set up nearly 100 mini textile parks

M. Soundariya Preetha COIMBATORE
November 11, 2022 21:30 IST

Tamil Nadu will have nearly 100 mini textile parks, said Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi, here on Friday.

Mr. Gandhi told the media that the previous government launched the mini textile park scheme in 2016. But, there were no takers as the government subsidy of ₹2.5 crore was given only for development of common infrastructure at the parks.

The DMK government had modified this condition and said the subsidy could be used for any purpose - plant and machinery. It had so far received over 65 applications, including 43 from Karur district. The parks should come up on two acres and have minimum three units each. Technical textile units could also come up in the parks. There were five applications from Coimbatore district. The Collectors were involved to scrutinise the applications, he said.

Textile Commissioner for Tamil Nadu M. Vallalar held a meeting on Friday evening with District Collector G.S. Sameeran and textile industry members to create awareness about the mini park scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The State government had also allocated ₹15.32 crore for a Sustainable Cotton Cultivation Mission. The aim was to increase area under cotton in the State, he added.

