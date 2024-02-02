Tamil Nadu to promote technical textile production

February 02, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu government is likely to look at a procurement policy to buy its technical textile requirements from the local industries.

Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, secretary to the Department of Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi, told The Hindu on Friday that the procurement policy is likely to be a part of the State’s textile policy. Some of the technical textile products made in the State can be either new supply or a replacement to an existing product used by the State government departments.

The Department of Textiles and Handlooms is also looking at ways to support research and development of technical textiles done through industry-academia collaborations and by educational institutions as stand alone projects.

According to M. Vallalar, Textiles Commissioner, Tamil Nadu, textile manufacturers in Coimbatore and Tiruppur who are focusing on cotton-based products should come forward to make technical textiles. The two-day exhibition organised here has a range of products on display, including packaging products, sports wear, medical wear, garments made of PET recycled fibre, etc.

K. Vivekanandan, Handloom Commissioner, said textiles and handlooms sector should also contribute to the $ 1 trillion economy aspiration of the State. All colleges offering textile technology or engineering courses are involved by the Department now to support the growth of the industry.

Director general of Northern India Textile Research Association Arindam Basu said given the entrepreneurship in textile sector in Tamil Nadu, it would surpass States such as Maharashtra and Gujarat when the industries here start making technical textiles.

The penetration of technical textiles in India is 20 % compared with 30 % to 60 % in the developed countries. Further, technical textiles sector is growing annually at 10 % compared with 4 % of the traditional textile sector in India. Hence, it offers huge potential, he said.

Prakash Vasudevan, Director of South India Textile Research Association, said Tamil Nadu would soon see a surge in production of technical textile products, though States such as Maharashtra and Gujarat are leading now.

G. Thilagavathi, Head of the Department of Textile Technology, PSG College of Technology, which also runs the Centre of Excellence for Industrial and Home Textiles in Coimbatore, spoke about the contributions of the stakeholders for the two-day national workshop and exhibition with Centres of Excellence for Technical Textiles in Coimbatore that was inaugurated by Mr. Yadav on Friday.

The exhibition has 13 stalls occupied by seven participants who have displayed textiles used in healthcare, packaging, airlines, sports wear, etc.

