Tamil Nadu to launch a ‘State family database’

Minister Mano Thangaraj stresses need for data-centric governance

Minister T. Mano Thangaraj at a meeting with officials on the State’s e-governance initiative at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Department of Information Technology and Digital Services is working on a “State family database” project, and it will be launched soon, said T. Mano Thangaraj, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services.

The Minister told The Hindu on Thursday that the project was under progress. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced in the Assembly about data-centric governance. Strengthening data-centric governance was one of the aims of the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency after the DMK government came to power.

The plan was to use data to ensure welfare schemes and benefits reached the right beneficiaries.

When the government announced the jewel loan waiver scheme, the initial estimate of the outgo for the government was nearly ₹17,000 crore. However, when a data purity exercise was carried out, the amount came down to nearly ₹5,000 crore. Similarly, it was found that 7,000 beneficiaries of the old-age pension scheme were dead. Their data was cleared now, said the Minister, explaining the significance of data-centric governance.

The project required the creation of proper data of all residents of the State. The government had data of ration cardholders. The plan was to make use of the data already available. “Yet, as per requirement, we will get data at the field-level,” he said.

Further, to ensure that every citizen had access to government schemes online, there were e-sevai centres and a citizens’ portal. At present, about 200 services were offered online. The total number would be increased to 300 by next March, and would cover most of the government schemes. Citizens would be able to access the portal on their mobile phones too.

Another initiative under way was to digitise all departments of the State government. It would result in better governance and ensure paperless offices. The secretariat staff had undergone training and the training was taken to districts. It would then be held for taluk level government staff, he said.