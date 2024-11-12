ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Tawheed Jamaath leads protests against Waqf board amendment bill

Published - November 12, 2024 08:56 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Tawheed Jamaath led a protest near the new bus stand on Tuesday, voicing opposition to the Union government’s Waqf Board Amendment Bill. As demonstrations against the bill gain momentum nationwide, the protest was marked by a significant presence of Muslim women rallying against the proposed changes to the 1995 Waqf Act.

The draft legislation, known as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 2024, seeks extensive changes, including government regulatory powers over the designation and management of Waqf properties and the introduction of non-Muslim members in Waqf boards, among other controversial provisions.

With placards in hand, the protesters, led by Tamil Nadu Tawheed Jamaath, criticised the bill that was tabled in Parliament in August. Slogans condemning the BJP-led Union government’s motives and intentions filled the protest, with participants accusing the bill of being yet another attempt to undermine minority rights and religious freedoms.

