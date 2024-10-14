GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu rains: Erode records 207.80 mm of rainfall; farmer dies in Namakkal

On Sunday evening, rains lashed various parts of Salem, Erode, and Namakkal districts

Published - October 14, 2024 03:25 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

A farmer reportedly died in Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu after slipping and falling into the Thirumanimutharu river in Tiruchengode locality in the early hours of Monday (October 14, 2024).

The river had swollen due to heavy rainfall over the past few days in the region, and Periyasamy, 58, a resident of Arasadikadu, was distributing milk in his locality on Monday morning when he crossed the bridge over the river and slipped and fell. He was washed away by the strong currents.

Local residents alerted the Fire and Rescue Department, and firefighters rushed to the spot. After an hour of searching, they retrieved his body and sent it to Tiruchengode Government Hospital for a postmortem examination. The Elachipalayam police have registered a case and are investigating.

Heavy rains in Namakkal, Erode, and Salem

On Sunday (October 13, 2024) evening, rains lashed various parts of Salem, Erode, and Namakkal districts. The rural areas in these districts received moderate rainfall. While Erode registered 207.80 mm of rainfall, Salem received 176 mm of rainfall as of Monday (October 14, 2024) morning.

In the past 24 hours that ended at 6 a.m. on Monday, Erode registered an average rainfall of 12.22 mm. Varattupallam Dam received the highest rainfall of 36.20 mm, followed by 32 mm in Sathyamangalam, 27.20 mm in Modakkurichi, 24 mm in Thalavadi, 14 mm in Ammapettai, 13.40 mm in Kavundapadi, 13 mm in Perundurai, 12 mm in Chennimalai, 8 mm in Nambiyur, 7 mm in Kodiveri dam, 6.60 mm in Bhavanisagar Dam, 4.20 mm in Elanthakuttai Medu, 4 mm in Kodumudi, 3.20 mm in Gobichettipalayam, 2.70 mm in Kunderipallam Dam, and 0.30 mm in Erode.

The average rainfall in Salem was 11 mm. Salem received the highest amount of rain (43.6 mm), followed by 35 mm in Nathakarai, 19.2 mm in Yercaud, 14 mm in Thammampatti, 13.2 mm in Mettur, 12 mm in Gangavalli, 8 mm each at Danishpet and Veeraganoor, 6.4 mm in Edappadi, 6 mm in Kariyakovil, 4 mm in Aanaimaduvu, 3 mm in Yethapur, 2.4 mm in Attur, and 1.2 mm in Sankari.

Namakkal received 74.50 mm of rain, including 15 mm in Mohanur, 12.60 mm in Mangalapuram, 11 mm in Paramathi Velur, 9 mm in Kolli Hills Semmedu, 8.50 mm in Namakkal, 7 mm in Tiruchengode, 4 mm in Rasipuram, 3.20 mm in Puduchatram, 2.20 mm in Collectorate, and 1 mm each at Senthamangalam and Komarapalayam.

Published - October 14, 2024 03:25 pm IST

