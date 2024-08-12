T.N. Powerlooms Associations withdraw one-day strike over use of polyester yarn for Pongal sarees

The Tamil Nadu Federation of Powerlooms Associations has withdrawn its one-day strike urging the State government to use cotton yarn and not polyester texturised yarn for the production of free sarees for the 2025 Pongal festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

The strike involving about 50,000 powerlooms was called off on Monday (August 12, 2024) after Erode MP K.E. Prakash said he would take the matter up with the State government and secure a favourable response over the next few days.

The strike began at 6 am and was to end at 6 pm. The police had refused permission for a fast by the members near the Veerappanchatiram bus stop where the associations gathered to stage a demonstration.

ADVERTISEMENT

By 10.30 am, association president L.K.M. Suresh announced the withdrawal of the strike. “The (Erode) MP assured us that he would obtain an order to use only cotton yarn. We are, therefore, withdrawing the strike,” Mr. Suresh told the media.

The Department of Handlooms on August 8 invited e-tenders for the purchase of polyester yarn, instead of cotton yarn that was traditionally used for producing sarees for free distribution during the Pongal festival. Mr. Suresh said as sizing machines were scarce in the State to process polyester yarn, it could be used to produce less than one-third of the total 1.7 crore sarees annually made.

Mr. Suresh said orders were ordinarily issued to cooperative societies in June or July for the production of sarees. “In the current year, orders are yet to be issued. All sarees cannot be produced from September to December,” he said. He added the delay might force the government to procure sarees from other states, affecting the livelihood of weavers in the State.

The powerlooms resumed their operations from noon after the strike was withdrawn.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.