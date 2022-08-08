Tamil Nadu power loom federation wants proposed power tariff hike withdrawn

Members of the Tamil Nadu Federation of Power Looms’ Associations have urged the State government to withdraw the proposal to hike power tariff for power looms in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

August 08, 2022 17:26 IST

‘ The power loom sector provides jobs to thousands of workers directly and indirectly in Erode district’

The proposed 32% increase in power tariff for power looms will affect the sector badly leading to closure of units and job losses. The State government should withdraw its proposal, said the Tamil Nadu Federation of Power Looms’ Associations here on Monday. Members of the federation, led by its president L.K.M. Suresh, took out a march and submitted a petition to the district administration during the weekly grievance redressal meeting. The petition said that the sector provided jobs to thousands of workers directly and indirectly in the district. “But the sector has been facing challenges in the last six years due to demonetisation of high-value currency, implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), COVID-19 pandemic, skyrocketing yarn prices and poor price for the finished products”, the petition said. The petition said that thousands of power looms were being sold as scrap leading to loss of livelihood to both unit owners and the workers. Advertisement Advertisement “The proposed hike in power tariff has come as a huge shock that would cripple the sector affecting the families dependent on it”, the petition said. The government had proposed to hike power tariff by 70 paise per unit for power loom units in the State. Over 55,000 units functioning in the district are involved in the production of rayon fabrics, school uniforms and free dhotis and saris for the government every year.

