Tamil Nadu Police unable to function independently under DMK, says Annamalai

The rise in the number of murders in Tamil Nadu is due to the police department’s inability to function independently under the DMK government, said BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Saturday.

Addressing the media after garlanding the statue of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai at Odanilai village in Arachalur, Mr. Annamalai criticised DMK ministers for claiming that murders in the state occur only due to personal enmity. “While 1% of the crimes are crimes of passion, the remaining are driven by motive and intention. The hands of the police are tied,” he said.

Mr. Annamalai said that charge sheets were not being filed within the three-month period, allowing the accused to secure bail, return to society, and commit further crimes. “Preventive policing is missing, leading to an increase in murders,” he said, adding that law and order had completely deteriorated in the state. He took a dig at the DMK, saying, “Even now, the DMK does not claim that the police have been given a free hand to act. Instead, they research whether there is an increase in murders or not.”

When asked about Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan’s doubts regarding the Central government’s support for Karnataka over the Mekedatu dam issue, Mr. Annamalai questioned, “Why did Mr. Duraimurugan or the DMK not condemn the Congress government in Karnataka?” He suggested that the DMK, which has not even issued a statement condemning the Karnataka government, might be fearing attacks on their business establishments in Karnataka. Mr. Annamalai noted that rainfall had saved the situation for now by providing water from Karnataka. “The Cauvery issue will be discussed again only next year,” he said.

