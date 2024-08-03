GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu Police unable to function independently under DMK, says Annamalai

Updated - August 03, 2024 09:24 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 09:23 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The rise in the number of murders in Tamil Nadu is due to the police department’s inability to function independently under the DMK government, said BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Saturday.

Addressing the media after garlanding the statue of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai at Odanilai village in Arachalur, Mr. Annamalai criticised DMK ministers for claiming that murders in the state occur only due to personal enmity. “While 1% of the crimes are crimes of passion, the remaining are driven by motive and intention. The hands of the police are tied,” he said.

Mr. Annamalai said that charge sheets were not being filed within the three-month period, allowing the accused to secure bail, return to society, and commit further crimes. “Preventive policing is missing, leading to an increase in murders,” he said, adding that law and order had completely deteriorated in the state. He took a dig at the DMK, saying, “Even now, the DMK does not claim that the police have been given a free hand to act. Instead, they research whether there is an increase in murders or not.”

When asked about Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan’s doubts regarding the Central government’s support for Karnataka over the Mekedatu dam issue, Mr. Annamalai questioned, “Why did Mr. Duraimurugan or the DMK not condemn the Congress government in Karnataka?” He suggested that the DMK, which has not even issued a statement condemning the Karnataka government, might be fearing attacks on their business establishments in Karnataka. Mr. Annamalai noted that rainfall had saved the situation for now by providing water from Karnataka. “The Cauvery issue will be discussed again only next year,” he said.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.