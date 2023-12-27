Tamil Nadu| O. Panneerselvam accuses Edappadi K. Palaniswami of corruption

December 27, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Edappadi K. Palaniswami is corrupt and will go to jail, said AIADMK’s deposed co-ordinator O. Panneerselvam, while addressing a workers’ rights consultation meeting in Kotagiri on Wednesday.

Addressing supporters, he expressed dissatisfaction with the current administration, stating that his concerns were dismissed by Mr. Palaniswami, who seemed to “know everything without listening”.

He also targeted Mr. Palaniswami regarding the Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case, alleging that despite promises to bring the culprits to justice within 100 days, no action was taken. “Mr. Palaniswami and DMK are in alliance. But the spirit of ‘Amma’ [former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa] will not let those involved in the Kodanad incident escape justice,” he said.

In response to questions about the corruption case during a press conference, Mr. Panneerselvam said that it would soon be revealed who would go to jail, emphasising that Mr. Palaniswami “should be thoroughly investigated and arrested for his involvement.”

Adding to the chorus of allegations, Mr. Panneerselvam’s supporter V. Pugazhendi asserted that, “Mr. Palaniswami cannot escape from the Kodanad case. Seventeen people, including V.K. Sasikala (Jayalalithaa’s aide), have been investigated. But Mr. Palaniswami did not face any inquiry,” he said, suggesting potential legal proceedings in Court.

