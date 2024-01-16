GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu MSMEs seek change in software for conversion of tariff slab

January 16, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) have appealed to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to amend its software so that all units consuming less than 12 KW power will come under tariff slab LT III A (1).

J. James, co-ordinator of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers Association, said the MSMEs were supposed to pay tariff under the III A(1) slab. However, the Tangedco was collecting tariff under III B slab. When the Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Associations protested and demanded change in tariff slab, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission said in a clarification on September 29 that the MSMEs should be charged under III A(1) slab if the connected load was less than 12 KW.

Following this, the MSMEs were asked to submit applications to the Tangedco for change in tariff slab. “After an MSME unit submits application online with supporting documents, the Tangedco officials visit the unit, verify if the electricity connected and consumed is less than 12 KW and effect the change in tariff slab,” he said.

This was a long process and not many micro and cottage units knew that they should apply online. In the last few weeks, about a dozen units in Coimbatore got the tariff slab changed. Instead of asking the MSMEs to submit online application, the Tangedco should modify its software and all MSMEs that had less than 12 KW connected load and not consumed more power were automatically changed to tariff slab III A (1), Mr. James said.

He added that the MSMEs had staged eight major protests since last September demanding removal of solar networking and peak hour charges and downward revision of fixed charges for MSMEs. “The main demand is related to fixed charges as it is very high. But, the government is not accepting it. The industry association representatives plan to meet after January 20 and discuss the next course of action,” he said.

