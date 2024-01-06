Tamil Nadu Minister lays foundation stone for Tiruchengode-Sankagiri Road expansion project

January 06, 2024 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - Namakkal

The Minister of Forests M. Mathiventhan laid the foundation stone for the long-awaited expansion of the Tiruchengode-Sankagiri Road on January 6.

The Minister laid the foundation stone at Thirunagar Colony in Tiruchengode panchayat union in the presence of district Collector S. Uma and Tiruchengode MLA E. R. Eswaran.

Speaking at a function, Minister Mathiventhan said the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is implementing various projects, including the laying of new roads, road improvement works, and transportation facilities for the benefit of people. On behalf of the Highways Department, the foundation stone has been laid for the widening of the Tiruchengode-Sankagiri Road from an existing two-lane road to a four-lane road at a cost of ₹32.50 crore.

The road-widening works, which include the construction of stormwater drainage, the construction of eight small bridges on approach roads, the bus lay-by at Karuveppampatti, and the installation of road-safety equipment. The Omalur-Sankagiri-Tiruchengode-Paramathi Road is a major State road with a length of 81 km.

“This road is being widened from a two-lane road to a four-lane road under the Chennai-Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor Project from Omalur in Salem district to Pallipalayam in Namakkal district,” Mr. Mathiventhan added.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated two new class room buildings at Jangamanaickenpatti at a cost of ₹19 lakh, a panchayat office at Melsathampur at a cost of ₹22.65 lakh, Anganwadi centres in Chinnagoundampalayam and Ayyampalayam at a cost of ₹12.61 lakh each, an Anganwadi centre in Anangur at a cost of ₹13.57 lakh, and a ration shop in Nallagoundampalayam at a cost of ₹11.77 lakh.

Speaking at the function, Minister Mathiventhan said that for the development of education, the Chief Minister implemented schemes such as the Illam Thedi Kalvi, Ennum Ezhuthum, Naan Mudhalvan, and Kalloori Kanavu schemes. “To encourage women’s education, under the Pudhumai Penn Scheme, ₹1,000 in assistance was provided to the female students,” Mr. Mathiventhan added.

In these functions, officials from the School Education Department, Rural Development, Revenue, and Highway Departments participated.

