Tamil Nadu, Karnataka forest departments to monitor movement of tiger that killed 3 cows at Talavadi

Officials from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka forest departments at Seshan Nagar in Talavadi in Erode district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

June 08, 2022 14:47 IST

Incident has caused panic among farmers and the public

Officials from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka forest department have decided to jointly monitor the movement of a tiger which killed three cows at Seshan Nagar in Talavadi.

Farm lands are located 1 km away from the Karnataka reserve forest area and 6 km from the reserve forest area in Talavadi. In the last two weeks, three cows were killed by the tiger during day time causing panic among the farmers and the public. Pug marks confirmed the animal as tiger and officials from Talavadi Range Office in Hasanur division coming under Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) placed camera traps to monitor its movement.

Officials said that bushes in the barren patta lands had turned out to be safe hideouts for the tiger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Based on discussions by senior forest officials of the two States, officials from Biligiri Rangasamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve in Chamrajanagar Forest Division visited Seshan Nagar and met S. Sathish, Talavadi Range Officer and his team. They inspected the border area and decided to jointly monitor the animal movement and chase it back to the forest area in Karnataka.

Also, land owners were asked to clear bushes in their land to prevent the tiger from using it as hideouts. Farmers in the area were also asked not to take their cattle near the border area or to land where bushes were present.

Meanwhile, compensation was provided to the farmers who had lost their cows.