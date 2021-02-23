Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border check posts to be strengthened

Excise, police officials asked to check movement of illicit liquor during Assembly elections

Ahead of the Assembly elections in the State, both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have decided to strengthen the check posts at the border areas and also establish more check posts to intensify vigil to prevent liquor bottles transported without permission.

A meeting was organised by the Prohibition and Excise Department at the Erode Collectorate on Monday in which District Revenue Officer S. Kavitha, Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Chamrajanagar, Priyadarshini and DSP’s participated.

Issues related to monitoring the borders when the model code of conduct would be in place in Tamil Nadu for the election was discussed. It was decided to establish more check posts at the border areas and also strengthen the Prohibition and Excise Department’s check post at Hasanur, Regional Transport Department’s check posts at Bannari, forest department’s check posts at Karapallam, Germalam and Maharajapuram.

Police were also asked to monitor sales at liquor outlets at the border areas. The Forest department was also asked to intensify monitoring to prevent liquor bottles being taken inside forest areas. It was also decided to jointly work together to prevent crime activities related to liquor during the election. Officials from Tasmac and Regional Transport Office, also took part.

In Salem, District Revenue Officer R. Divakar held discussions with excise, police and Tasmac officials to strengthen checks at Salem-Karnataka border to check movement of illicit liquor during Assembly elections. In Salem, Kolathur is the only inter-state border with Karnataka.

Mr. Divakar advised officials to set up additional check posts wherever required to prevent distribution of illicit arrack and liquor to the public for votes during the elections. The officials were also advised to check sale of liquor at outlets along the borders. Nagaraj, DSP, Kollegal also took part in the meeting here.