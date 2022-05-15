Tamil Nadu is power-surplus and exporting, says Senthilbalaji

Power disruption occurred in Tamil Nadu only for two or three days, says the Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaj

Tamil Nadu has become power-surplus, and is exporting power to other States, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaj said on Sunday.

Speaking at a DMK workshop on the Dravidian model here, he said, “The power disruption occurred in Tamil Nadu only for two or three days. This was because of the problems in power transmitted to the State by the Central government. The situation has been rectified. Now, Tamil Nadu is power-surplus, and is exporting power to other States.”

The State’s power self-sufficiency came even as other States were struggling to meet the demand. The difficult in power generation was due to coal shortage. But Tamil Nadu was not facing any difficulty in power generation because of the steps taken by the Chief Minister. And this was the Dravidian model, he said.

Even in Gujarat, there was power shortage. Recently, the government there announced power cut for industries, Mr. Senthilbalaji pointed out, claiming that the Dravidian model in Tamil Nadu was better than the Gujarat model.

Those talking about the Gujarat model would claim that they would win the 2024 general election. Unmindful of such claims, the DMK cadre should stay focussed as winning the 2024 election was the party’s goal, he said.

And, to win the election, the cadre should drive home the point that for every ₹1 paid in tax from Tamil Nadu, the Central government returned only 35 paise.

Mr. Senthilbalaji said Dravidianism was not just an ideology but a weapon to remove the yoke of slavery imposed on the people here.