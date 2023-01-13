ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival to begin in Pollachi today

January 13, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival (TNIBF) will begin on Friday at Pollachi. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Playing back: The eighth edition of the three-day Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival (TNIBF) will begin at Pollachi in Coimbatore District on Friday.

Hot air balloons from Brazil, Thailand, Belgium, Canada, the Netherlands, France, Vietnam, Spain, the U.S. and the U.K. will participate this year, according to a release. An official from the Tourism Department said a balloon bearing the logo of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation would be a part of the festival, as the event is being organised in partnership with the department for the first time. The official said the aim of the festival was to attract people, especially from other countries, to various tourist destinations in the State. After the Chess Olympiad in Chennai, the number of foreigners visiting Mamallapuram has increased.

“On Thursday, a trial run of the hot air balloons was completed. The festival will be conducted for three days, starting from Friday,” said Benedict Savio, founder of TNIBF.

