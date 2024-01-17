Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival takes off in Pollachi

January 17, 2024 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The ninth edition of the Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival was inaugurated by G.D. Gopalakrishnan, President Chamber of Commerce, Pollachi. Hot air balloons from United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Spain, Japan, Thailand, and Vietnam were featured in the festival held in Pollachi on January 12.

The festival was hosted by Tamil Nadu Tourism, in collaboration with Global Media Box. From January 13 to 16, over 10 balloons graced the skies, representing countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Spain, Japan, Thailand, and Vietnam. There will be carnivals daily from 2 pm to 10 pm offering an immersive experience for attendees of all ages.

“Pilots from across the globe visited Pollachi to fly these balloons. Different types of Hot Air Balloon from 8+ Countries, all beautiful and unique Shapes and colours, said Benedict Savio, Founder, TNIBF and event director, Global Media Box.

The highlight of the festival was the Balloon Run. Winners were rewarded with an exclusive hot air balloon ride during the festival, adding an extra layer of excitement. Special shape balloons, including whimsical designs like twin frogs, Eli the elephant, and duck-shaped balloons made their debut to mesmerize and delight children and families alike.

