Tamil Nadu in talks with Kerala over Siruvani water, says K.N. Nehru

Tamil Nadu government is engaged in talks with the neighbouring State of Kerala to increase the storage level in Siruvani reservoir, said Minister for Municipal Administration K.N Nehru.

He told reporters in Coimbatore on Tuesday that a positive outcome would emerge. He also reminded that during the last talks, the Kerala Government had agreed for increasing the storage level in the dam and acted accordingly.

The Minister inspected Avinashi Road flyover, Semmozhi Park, Pillloor Drinking Water Phase III, and Sai Baba Colony rail overbridge. He said there was no water stagnation on Avinashi Road, and a new generator and pump sets have been deployed at Lanka Corner to drain rainwater. At Sivananda Colony, works are under way to prevent inundation of underpass.

Under the Pilloor phase III, work has been completed for 54.8 km. Out of the 1.5 lakh drinking water supply connections, 88,000 have been given, and plans are afoot to build overhead water tanks at 23 places.

Under the Suez water supply scheme, the Minister said that 80 per cent of the works were over. To end manual scavenging, the State was in talks with IIT to deploy robots to clean the drains and under ground drainage system, he added.

