Tamil Nadu in dire need of political change, BJP committed to ushering it in: Annamalai

June 12, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - HOSUR

Tamil Nadu, ruled by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), is crying for a change as it “reeled under corruption of the DMK in these two years,” said BJP State president K. Annamalai at a public meeting in Hosur on Monday.

According to him, the hallmarks of the DMK are its “generational corruption, power cuts, collision with the Congress in the Sri Lankan genocide, liquor wreaking havoc in the lives of women through Tasmac and corruption associated with liquor ”, among others.

He took a swipe of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on his overseas investment tours, the Enforcement Directorate raids on Udhayanidhi Stalin-run foundation; and Electricity and Excise Minister V. Senthil Balaji. Mr. Annamalai also showed a copy of Tamil magazine Junior Vikatan that ran a cover story alleging corruption by Hosur MLA Y. Prakash in mining.

Listing the Union government’s schemes, which pre-existed through various regimes including the Congress governments, as unique contributions of the BJP government, Mr. Annamalai said the Narendra Modi-led government was invested in the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu. Reiterating claims of Mr. Modi’s “contributions to the Tamil language”, Mr. Annamalai said the allegation that the BJP government was imposing Hindi was a myth.

On the National Education Policy, Mr. Annamalai said it was the Congress that had imposed Hindi in the 1960s in the first National Education Policy. It was the Congress that established Hindi Prachar Sabhas even before that. According to him, the objection to the three-language policy is a deliberate attempt to promote private schools that had a three-language policy, while forcing government schools to stick to the two-language policy.

Mr. Annamalai’s claims of Mr. Modi’s “love for Tamil”, however, came on the heels of public sector insurance entity New India Assurance’s circular insisting on 100% primacy to the use of Hindi in its internal reports.

The BJP leader also claimed that Mr. Modi’s government had an “unblemished record”, which would help return the party to power in 2024.