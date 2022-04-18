Tamil Nadu Housing Board property buyers stage fast in Coimbatore

They highlight a set of demands including handover of property documents to those who had paid dues

Members of the Tamizhaga Veettu Vasathi Vaaria Orunkinaintha Othukeetalarkal Nala Sangam on Monday staged a fast to highlight a set of demands.

The association of property buyers from the Tamil Nadu Housing Board said the Board should abide by the arbitration award to calculate interest, return excess interest collected and handover property documents to those who had paid dues.

For properties that were not on land that was subject to court cases and encumbrance-free, the Board should revalue properties as per the arbitration award to handover property documents to buyers. The Board should make it a practice to credit on the same day the money paid by buyers and change the way it calculated interest as decided at the arbitration.

The association also urged the Board to credit the money the buyers paid under the relevant head and not some other account head and wanted it to throw open for public use the buildings it had constructed on sites earmarked for public purpose at its project sites.

It said though property buyers had been raising the same issues with the Board for the past 30 years through various fora, the latter responded with the one liner that the demands, if met, would cause loss.

Around 25,000 persons across the State suffered because of the Board’s policies and practices, it said and added that in Coimbatore alone 5,000 persons were affected.

The buyers had bought those properties at least 30 years ago without realising the pitfalls and now in old age they were languishing without property documents or title deeds, the association said and added that the fast was to draw the Government’s attention on their plight.