Tamil Nadu Household Panel Survey underway in Krishnagiri, to cover 507 households

January 03, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The government’s Tamil Nadu Household Panel Survey (TNHPS), underway in Krishnagiri district, entails data collection from over 507 households in urban and rural areas of the district

The TNHPS is currently underway across the State, with the stated goal of understanding the impact of economic development and resultant social changes experienced by households in rural and urban areas of the State. The TNHPS entails a survey of 20,539 households in Tamil Nadu.

The Panel Survey is being conducted by the Survey Research Centre(SRC) of the Institute of Social Research, University of Michigan in collaboration with the Madras Institute of Development Studies (MIDS) and the Department of Economics and Statistics.

According to the Institute for Social Research, the overarching goal of the TNHPS is to understand the consequences of economic development and the resultant social change being experienced at disparate rates, but rapidly, in Tamil Nadu. The TNPHS will study how these changes are manifesting in the “demographic behavior and family outcomes, including contraceptive use, and fertility, marriage, women’s labour force participation, children’s education, urbanisation, health trajectories and emerging health problems and intergenerational transmission of health, human capital, fertility, and social and economic status.”

According to the SRC, the panel survey will lend “crucial tools for understanding, and monitoring the needs of the poor, dynamics of poverty, and wellbeing, the effects of government and other programmes and life course and other outcomes.”

As of date, over 12,632 households have been surveyed across the State with 7,907 households remaining. In Krishnagiri district, of the 507 households that includes 243 households in rural areas and 264 households in urban areas, 95 households in urban areas and 126 households in rural areas have been surveyed so far. The survey has elicited data on poverty, family conditions, employment, expenditure on health, education and food, among others.

The administration has called upon the selected households to be forthcoming in their responses to the enumerators.