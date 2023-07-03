Tamil Nadu Home Dept. urged to increase the user fee for bus terminals

July 03, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Consumer Cause, a consumer welfare organisation, has urged the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply to request the Home Department to increase the user fee for bus terminals.

Bus stands are constructed and maintained by the local bodies and the user fee is fixed by the Home Department. The civic body collects the fee from buses entering the stands. In 1993, the government revised the rates fixed in 1989 to ₹ 7.50 per bus a day for Class A bus stands, ₹ 6 for Class B bus stands, ₹ 4 for Class C bus stands and ₹ 2.50 for Class D bus stands. However, the order of the Home Department was not communicated to the local bodies and they kept collecting the fee approved in 1989. This was taken up by the Coimbatore Consumer Cause with the Department concerned, K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of the consumer organisation, said.

In March 2002, the Government increased the fees to ₹15 per bus a day for Class A bus stands, ₹ 12 for Class B bus stands, ₹ 8 for Class C bus stands, and ₹ 5 for Class D bus stands.

Another class called “Special Class” was created and the fees was fixed at ₹ 25. Since it has been 25 years since the last revision took place, the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply should request the Home Department to increase the user fee, he said.