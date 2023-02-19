Tamil Nadu had to file a fresh case against NEET: Health Minister

February 19, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - ERODE

The previous AIADMK government had filed a case in the Supreme Court against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on the basis of a repealed law. If the case was continued, there may be an adverse verdict. Hence, the State government moved an original suit in the Supreme Court on Saturday, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Sunday.

He told mediapersons here that a case was filed by the AIADMK government on the basis of the Medical Council Act, 1956, that was repealed in 2020. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin held consultations with legal experts. Thereafter, it was decided to file a fresh case, he said.

The Minister expressed confidence that the State would win the legal battle and students would be exempted from NEET. The anti-NEET Bill, passed by the State Assembly, was sent to the Governor twice, and the Bill was later forwarded to the President. The Union Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Ayush had sought an explanation from the State government, which responded. The Centre had again sought a clarification and the government was in the process of responding, he said.

Asked about the delay in the construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai, the Minister said that while the AIIMS at various places were funded by the Union government, the one in Madurai would be funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

“During our recent visit to Japan, JICA officials told us that a consultant would be appointed by April 2023; thereafter, the contractor for constructing the hospital would commence work by the end of 2024. The project would be completed in 2028.” The Minister said that funds could be obtained from JICA only if the Union government took steps regularly.