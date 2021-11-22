Tamil Nadu govt. urged to reduce VAT on petrol, diesel

Erode/Salem

Urging the State government to reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel as done by the Central government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre staged a demonstration at Veerappanchatiram bus stand on Monday.

They said that the Central government had made petrol and diesel cheaper by ₹ 5 and ₹10 per litre respectively. But the State government failed to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel. They said that the DMK in its election manifesto had assured to reduce the price of petrol and diesel by ₹ 5 and ₹ 4 a litre. “But it failed to do so even after seven months of coming to power”, they added.

In Salem, the party staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate.

The members said that BJP-ruling states have reduced State taxes in line with Centre’s reduction and fuel prices have reduced below ₹ 100 in those States.