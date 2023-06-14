Tamil Nadu Government will support MSMEs to cater to emerging sectors, says Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa

June 14, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The State government will do a study of the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in the State and take measures to enable these units cater to the emerging sectors, said Minister for Industries, Investment and Commerce T.R.B. Rajaa.

“We will do a study. We will go into the details. We will see how they (MSMEs) can be supported. We need to tweak their skilling and the components (to support the emerging sectors),” he told The Hindu after inaugurating the Lulu Hypermarket in Coimbatore.

The textile sector in the State can grow further by taking up production of technical textiles. “They should switch to technical textiles. We will encourage them to get into it. Even the large automobile companies that manufacture in Tamil Nadu source some of these materials from China. These should be made here,” he said.

On industrial development in the western districts of the State, Mr. Rajaa said availability of land was a major challenge. The government will look at promoting joint ventures. If there are owners who do not want to part with their land, they can enter into joint ventures with the industries for development on their land. Global Capability Centres (GCCs) have huge potential for development in this region and they want space. “We also want to develop the existing Elcot land in Coimbatore. We want to create more high-value jobs here,” he said.

Regarding development of the existing industries, Mr. Rajaa said the strengths of the region would be showcased at the roadshows to be conducted for Global Investors Meet.

The plan is to attract investments from new regions such as Europe, he said.

Managing Director of Guidance Tamil Nadu V. Vishnu said Tamil Nadu was positioning itself as a destination for advanced manufacturing. Coimbatore, Hosur and Krishnagiri were ideal locations for such industries.

The Minister held discussions with members of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Coimbatore, here on Tuesday. K. Senthil Ganesh, chairman of CII, Coimbatore, said some of the issues raised at the meeting were related to need for land at affordable costs for industries, support to build accommodations for migrant workers, and a PM MITRA park in Coimbatore region.