Tamil Nadu Government will fulfil promises made in “Kovai Rising” manifesto, says Minister

Published - June 14, 2024 08:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Government will partner with Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Coimbatore Next initiative to fulfil the commitments it made under the “Kovai Rising” election manifesto and realise the full economic potential of Coimbatore, said Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa in Coimbatore on Friday.

Lok Sabha polls | DMK's election manifesto promises measures to meet Coimbatore's infrastructure and industrial needs

At a meeting organised by the CII, he said, “The Chief Minister has his ears to the ground, is open to feedback and constructive criticism, and acts on them immediately. The Chief Minister has mandated us to deliver on our promises, and I am confident that we will. Together, we will take Coimbatore to the next level, ensuring that this city and the region rise to its rightful place.”

R. Nandini, chairperson of CII Southern Region, sought the government’s support to establish a Joint Consultative Forum aimed at enhancing the industrial ecosystem in the State and thereby creating a platform for the industry and government to have a measurable outcome.

Arjun Prakash, former chairman of CII Coimbatore, spoke on Coimbatore Next, an initiative aimed at transforming Coimbatore into one of Asia’s fastest-growing regions through sustainable and inclusive growth. V. Thirugnanam, president of CODISSIA, sought an exclusive Global Investors Meet focusing on MSMEs in Coimbatore.

