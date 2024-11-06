Tamil Nadu government to announce a textile policy soon

The Tamil Nadu government will soon come out with a textile policy that will address the current issued faced by the textile and apparel sector in the State, said a senior official in the Department of Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles, and Khadi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The department held a meeting in Chennai recently with the stakeholders. The official said the final stage of discussions were going on and the policy would be announced shortly. It would be enriching the 2019 textile policy and making it more relevant to meet the present needs of the industry. “It (the policy) will certainly address the current issues faced by the industry,” the official said.

According to industry heads who took part in the meeting, Tamil Nadu had excess capacity across the textile value chain, and hence the policy should focus on modernisation of the existing units. The traditional powerlooms required support to modernise by investing in new machines or retrofit the existing ones. The policy should also address the issues faced by Common Effluent Treatment Plants in disposing of the sludge generated from effluent treatment.

On the hike in electricity charges, the Southern India Mills Association would prepare a report on the social and revenue impact of the hike and submit it to the government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.