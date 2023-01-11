Tamil Nadu Government should spend ₹ 1 lakh crore to revive water bodies in the State, says Anbumani

January 11, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Government should spend ₹ 1 lakh crores by availing loans from multilateral financial institutions for water management and to revive lakes and rivers in the State, said Pattali Makkal Katchi President Anbumani Ramadoss, here on Wednesday.

Speaking at a seminar organised by non-governmental organisation Pasumai Thayagam on ‘Revive River Noyyal,’ Mr. Ramadoss said the Noyyal, from its origin at Velliangiri hills to its confluence with River Cauvery in Karur district, needed immediate attention. Because of the mix of domestic waste and industrial effluents, the stretch of the river from Samalapuram Lake to Orathupalayam dam was highly polluted.

“The total dissolved solids (TDS) in River Noyyal is as high as 6,000 mg per litre, which shows that the river is in Intensive Care Unit. All the stakeholders, including the Central and State governments and NGOs, should come together to revive Noyyal to regain its past glory,” he said.

Mr. Anbumani also alleged that sale of ganja, gutka, and synthetic drugs had increased in the State. He also questioned the rationale behind acquiring agricultural lands for the expansion of NLC India in Cuddalore district.

Vanitha Mohan, Managing Trustee of NGO Siruthuli, said for the revival of Noyyal, desilting and sewage treatment plants on a small scale at different locations were the need of the hour. K. Palaniswamy, Emeritus Scientist, International Water Management Institute, P.K. Dheivasigamani, President of Federation of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Associations, S. Ram Kumar, District Governor of Lions Club, S, Sendhoor Paari, President of Exnora International, and K. Raveendra, President of Tiruppur Nature Society also spoke at the seminar.