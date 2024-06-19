GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu government orders crackdown on illegal water extraction from LBP canal

Published - June 19, 2024 06:14 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Pipelines laid illegally to tap water from the Lower Bhavani Project canal being removed by officials recently in Erode district in Tamil Nadu.

Pipelines laid illegally to tap water from the Lower Bhavani Project canal being removed by officials recently in Erode district in Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The State government has instructed the Collectors of Erode, Tiruppur, and Karur districts, as well as the Water Resources Department (WRD), to take action against individuals involved in illegally drawing water from the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, as well as from borewells and wells located within 50 metres of the canal.

M.V. Shanmugaraj, treasurer of Keel Bhavani Ayacut Nila Urimaiyalargal Sangam, filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court seeking direction for WRD officials to swiftly remove illegal pipelines laid across the canal, close wells and borewells, and disconnect power connections used tap water directly or indirectly from ayacut to non-ayacut areas, particularly for commercial and industrial purposes. The petition highlighted the canal is meant solely for agricultural activities in Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts covering 2.07 lakh acres, and added that it was being exploited by digging wells or borewells near the canal and tapping the water.

The court in its order on November 5, 2023, ordered officials to take necessary steps to ensure water is used only for farming activities. The court also observed that since the representation involves the interests of a large group of farmers as well as rival interests of commercial and industrial establishments, the Principal Secretary to Government, WRD, was asked to obtain inputs from Collectors of three districts and WRD officials, and take necessary action.

Sandeep Saxena, Additional Secretary to Government, WRD, said in a recent order that inputs were received from the Collectors and the WRD officials and Joint Monitoring Committees (JMC) chaired by the Revenue Divisional Officer, with officials from revenue, WRD, police, Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, were formed in these districts to identify open wells and borewells that violating Government Order Ms. No. 2259 dated November 3, 1967, and notices were served to owners at 41 locations in Erode district. Also, unauthorised pipelines crossing the canal were also removed, the order said.

The order also mentioned that after the Lok Sabha election, inspections are being carried out at various locations in the LBP main canal, distributaries, and ayacut areas to identify any violations. Action is being taken to implement the court’s order in letter and spirit, and officials have been instructed to initiate action against violators.

