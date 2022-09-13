Tamil Nadu government notifies Nanjarayan tank in Tiruppur as bird sanctuary  

Nanjarayan tank in Tiruppur district. File | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tamil Nadu government has notified the Nanjarayan tank in Tiruppur district as the 17th bird sanctuary of the State.

In April, Minister for Forests K. Ramachandran said in the Assembly that the tank would be declared a bird sanctuary and ₹7.5 crore would be allotted for its development.

On Monday, the Department of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change issued a government order, declaring the tank as the 17th bird sanctuary under the Wild Life (Protection) Act.

The tank, locally called Sarkar Periyapalayam tank, lies at the junction of Tiruppur North and Uthukuli taluks, covering 125.86 hectares. The government has also released the proposed boundaries of the sanctuary.

The tank is considered an abode of migratory bird species. Bar-headed goose, ruddy shelduck, northern shoveler and many other species native to Central Asia are expected to arrive at the tank by October.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote on Twitter, “Happy to announce that the Government has notified the 17th bird sanctuary of Tamil Nadu at Nanjarayan in Tiruppur District. This fulfills the long pending request of bird lovers from across the State.”

An official of the Forest Department told The Hindu that the notification would enforce all environmental protection laws applicable to a protected area in the tank. “Hunting, trespass, and felling of trees will be strictly prohibited.”

The government will appoint a forest settlement officer to demarcate the exact boundaries, which will be published in the government gazette after appeals from people are heard, the official said.