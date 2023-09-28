HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu government likely to relax norms for small-scale commercial buildings, says Coimbatore Consumer Cause

September 28, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government is likely to relax the norms under the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules 2019 so that commercial buildings up to 1,000 sq.ft area get electricity and water connections without the building completion certificate.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, told The Hindu on Thursday that as per the existing rules, there is no exemption for any type of commercial buildings to get electricity and water connections and so a large number of small-scale commercial activities such as tailoring shops, petty shops, tea shops, and saloons are affected.

These outlets need electricity connection under commercial category but find it difficult to get building completion certificate. Hence, commercial buildings up to 1,000 sq. ft should be exempted from completion certificate to provide electricity and water connections by making suitable amendments in the 2019 Rules.

“The Coimbatore Consumer Cause had taken up this issue with the government and it is learnt that the government may relax the norms for the benefit of small-scale commercial buildings,” he said.

Further, as per Rule 20 (1), completion certificate is not required to get electricity, water connection for residential buildings up to 12 metres height not exceeding three dwelling units or 750 square metres (8072 sq.ft).

The word “or” between three dwelling units and 750 sq.mt is confusing and has led to several interpretations. The government should clarify this point. “In order to safeguard a large number of ordinary people, we request that the exemption from completion certificate should be granted to residential buildings up to 12 metres height with a maximum 750 square metres (the restriction in number of dwelling may be increased from three),” he said.

The Government should make amendments so that the problems faced by the small-scale buildings are addressed and there are no confusion in the rules, he said.

