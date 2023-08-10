Tamil Nadu Government forms committee to bring more areas under master plan

August 10, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Government has formed a committee to draft master plans for more areas in the State, said Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy on Thursday.

Unveiling a clock tower that was renovated and illuminated in Coimbatore by Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association (CREDAI) at about ₹65 lakh, he told reporters about 135 places in the State would have master plan. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wanted 22% of the area covered under master plan based on various criteria. So far, 19% was covered, he said. Further, the Chief Minister was expected to visit Coimbatore city soon to review works here and also to launch new schemes, he said.

Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said the draft master plan for Coimbatore would be submitted to the government by the end of next month.

The Minister said the clock tower was the among the three oldest clock towers in the city and was renovated with support from the industry. “The efforts of local people and their attitude are among the reasons for the growth of Coimbatore city and district. This is an effort that should be emulated,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector said a city’s identity lies in its history. “We should recognise and celebrate it.”

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the clock tower on Big Bazaar Street was one of the landmarks of the city and it was constructed in 1928. The clock was brought from England in 1927. The tower was built by the sons of Rao Bahadur A.T. Thiruvenkataswamy Mudaliar (1855 - 1923) in memory of their father. The Corporation had requested the CREDAI to support renovation of the clock tower.

Gugan Ilango, president of CREDAI Coimbatore, said the renovation and illumination works were done in six months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.