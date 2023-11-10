Tamil Nadu government does not promote Tasmac: Minister Muthusamy

November 10, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Government is not conducting door-to-door campaigns to increase sales at Tasmac outlets, said State Excise Minister S. Muthusamy here on Friday.

His response came as a rebuttal to BJP State president K. Annamalai’s charge that DMK was turning Tamil Nadu into a State of alcoholics. He said that though the government was keen on prohibition, it cannot close the outlets all of a sudden. He also said that the government was not keen on increasing sales at Tasmac outlets for Deepavali.

