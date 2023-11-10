ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu government does not promote Tasmac: Minister Muthusamy

November 10, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Government is not conducting door-to-door campaigns to increase sales at Tasmac outlets, said State Excise Minister S. Muthusamy here on Friday.

His response came as a rebuttal to BJP State president K. Annamalai’s charge that DMK was turning Tamil Nadu into a State of alcoholics. He said that though the government was keen on prohibition, it cannot close the outlets all of a sudden. He also said that the government was not keen on increasing sales at Tasmac outlets for Deepavali.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US