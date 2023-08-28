Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association seeks immediate implementation of GO: 293

August 28, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association (TNGDA) on Monday staged a sit-in protest here seeking implementation of the Government Order (GO) 293 and direction by the Madras High Court related to the order.

At the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, they staged a sit-in protest in front of the Dean’s office. They wanted the government to implement allowances and increments announced in the GO immediately.

According to the TNGDA, the State government issued GO 293 on June 18, 2021 after doctors attached to primary health centres, government hospitals and government medical college hospitals resorted to multiple protests for four years. However, the government is yet to implement the GO even after two years of its issuing and several protests held across districts.

TNGDA Coimbatore district president N. Ravishankar, treasurer T. Kanagarajan, DME wing secretary T. Jeyasingh, DMS wing secretary S. Snekhal and DPH wing secretary G. Pandi Kumaran led the protest.