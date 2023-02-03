ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Government College Employees’ Association stage protest in Coimbatore

February 03, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Tamil Nadu Government College Employees’ Association staged a demonstration at the Government Arts College in Coimbatore against the alleged appointment of extra employees from the Annamalai University as non-teaching staff.

In a petition, the members claimed, “Those selected by the Tamil Nadu Selection Board are appointed as junior assistants or typists and they would be considered for promotion as an assistant once they pass the District Office Manual Test, Account Test-I and complete a 48-day training at centres. Now, as per a government order, surplus assistants from the Annamalai University who have not passed departmental examination or undergone training, are to be directly recruited.

“This will affect the livelihood of the existing junior assistants and typists who are qualified for promotion in the Government Arts College,” the protestors said.

“Therefore, the Tamil Nadu Government must not employ the surplus employees of Annamalai University,” they requested.

